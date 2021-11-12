Duterte's daughter switches party in possible prelude to presidential run

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter and political heir yesterday bolted from the powerful coalition she had led since 2019 in what could be a prelude to her own run for the country's presidency or vice-presidency under the wing of former president Gloria Arroyo.

In a handwritten note, Ms Sara Duterte-Carpio said she was resigning as chairman of Hugpong ng Pagbabago (Caucus for Change).

"My support will always be with you, and I will always be grateful for all the things you have taught me," she said.

Later in the day, she was sworn in as a cadre of Mrs Arroyo's political party, Lakas (Strength).

Its president Martin Romualdez said: "I am confident that with Mayor Sara's exceptional brand of leadership, she can help our party chart a new course that will ensure a brighter tomorrow for our children and the next generation."

The resignation of Ms Duterte-Carpio, 43, from Hugpong came as she was meeting Mrs Arroyo, 74, and a large contingent of politicians from Lakas at a members-only island resort 100km east of the capital Manila.

Her decision to leave Hugpong is seen as politically expedient. She cannot run under Hugpong because the coalition, being a regional party, cannot - and did not - field candidates for president and vice-president. It can field candidates only for local posts like mayor, governor and congressman.

But Ms Duterte-Carpio can run for president under Lakas because the party has a "placeholder candidate" she can replace.

The election commission allows parties to "substitute" the candidates they fielded last month with new candidates by next Monday.

Lakas had nominated an obscure politician to be its candidate for president, and Ms Duterte-Carpio is now expected to take the place of that candidate.

If she decides to run for president, this will set her against former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the 64-year-old son and namesake of the late dictator whom she has said she is seeking an alliance with.

For months, Ms Duterte-Carpio has denied that she has any interest in succeeding her father as president. Her political future for a while seemed destined to end in Davao City, with her serving three more years as mayor.

But on Tuesday, she suddenly announced that she was withdrawing her candidacy for mayor, without specifying her future plans.

Then came her meeting with Mrs Arroyo and resignation from Hugpong yesterday.

Throughout this week, rumours were rife that Mr Duterte's camp was pressuring Mr Marcos to step down and run instead for vice-president under Ms Duterte-Carpio, as his chances were weakened by a disqualification case filed against him.

But Mr Marcos is unlikely to cave in, sources say.

He continues to top surveys for preferred president, sans Ms Duterte-Carpio. But his strength in the polls comes partly from Mr Duterte's followers, pundits say.

With Ms Duterte-Carpio throwing her hat in the ring, his standing would be further weakened.

But a joint ticket would stack the odds for both, with political commentator Federico Pascual pointing to "Duterte's command votes and Marcos' bulging war chest".

Ms Duterte-Carpio has led opinion polls throughout this year as the most preferred candidate for president.

The Philippines will go to the polls next May to elect a president, vice-president, governors, mayors and local officials. Mr Duterte, 76, cannot seek a second term under the Constitution, and plans to retire.