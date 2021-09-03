Duterte's daughter says she has 'running mate' offers for 2022 election

MANILA • Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte's daughter has named several politicians, including her father's closest aide and preferred successor, who she said have offered to run with her in next year's presidential election.

Ms Sara Duterte-Carpio, Mayor of Davao City, is leading in opinion polls but has yet to disclose her political plans ahead of next month's deadline to file for candidacy. She said on Facebook that two lawmakers, Mr Sherwin Gatchalian and Mr Christopher "Bong" Go, had "personally expressed their offer to run as my vice-president".

It was unclear when Mr Go made the offer, but Ms Duterte-Carpio's post late on Wednesday comes a few days after Mr Go rejected the ruling PDP-Laban party's endorsement as presidential candidate.

She said other possible running mates include former defence minister Gilbert Teodoro, who made his offer via common friends, and the son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Mr Go said he was open to the idea. "When I learnt that there were some aspirants who wish to be Mayor Sara's vice-president in case she runs for the presidency, I expressed my willingness to be considered," he said in a statement yesterday.

Asked at a business forum if he might contest the presidency himself, Mr Marcos, better known as "Bongbong", said a presidential run was a possibility.

Ms Duterte-Carpio, 43, has been quoted in the media as saying she is open to running.

"Whether or not she has already decided on her plans of running, there really is clamour from many sectors," said political analyst Edmund Tayao. "Many politicians think she will be a formidable presidential candidate."

Her 76-year-old father is prohibited by the Constitution from seeking a second term, but his opponents believe he could extend his grip on power through an election of an ally.

He has declared he will seek the vice-presidency if his daughter does not run for president.

Mr Duterte remains popular despite his notoriously bloody anti-narcotics campaign and growing criticism over the country's coronavirus epidemic, one of Asia's worst.

REUTERS