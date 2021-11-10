Duterte's daughter quits Davao mayor race amid calls to run for top office

MANILA • The daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday said she would not seek re-election as Davao City mayor, just days before a deadline to change candidates for next year's presidential election.

Ms Sara Duterte-Carpio, who has been widely tipped to run for the presidency, did not say why she was withdrawing from the mayor contest, but told supporters on Facebook that more announcements would come later.

The 43-year-old has come out top in opinion polls throughout this year on preferred candidates for president, but has said she does not want that job.

The Philippines holds elections next May for positions from the level of president down to governors, mayors and local officials.

The window for changing candidates expires next Monday.

"This afternoon I am withdrawing my candidacy for mayor of Davao City," she said, announcing that her brother Sebastian, her vice-mayor, will run instead.

Ms Duterte-Carpio has repeatedly said she was not interested in running for president, but recently expressed willingness to forge an alliance with another presidential candidate, Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the controversial son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who was overthrown in 1986.

The younger Mr Marcos' supporters have urged Ms Duterte-Carpio to be his running mate.

The Marcos family has for decades been among the most powerful political families in the Philippines.

Under the country's Constitution, President Duterte, 76, cannot seek a second term in office. He says he plans to retire. His daughter is hugely popular and the family enjoys considerable political clout in the south of the country, having run Davao for more about three decades.

Other candidates for the presidency include retired boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao, former actor and Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso, Vice-President Leni Robredo and Senator Panfilo Lacson.

