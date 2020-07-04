Duterte signs divisive terror Bill into law

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law a controversial Bill which the government says will add more teeth to its campaign against terrorists and communist insurgents, but which civil rights advocates deem a crackdown on dissent and free speech.

Mr Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque confirmed in a text message yesterday that the so-called anti-terror Bill is now a law.

The law expands the definition of terrorism and bolsters police powers of surveillance, arrest and detention. It authorises the government to wiretap suspects, arrest them without warrants and hold them without charge for 14 days, among other things.

Mr Roque, a lawyer, had said previously that unless there was a "clear and present danger", the anti-terror Bill could not be used against the opposition, leftist groups and the government's other detractors.

Senate president Vicente Sotto, a former vice-mayor who campaigned on a tough-on-crime platform, said "only terrorists and their supporters need to fear this law".

"It has a lot of safeguards. Terrorism, as defined, does not include advocacies, protests, dissent, industrial strikes, mass actions and other exercises of civil and political rights. That is very clear," he said.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday warned against the law's potential "chilling effect" on humanitarian and human rights work.

The Philippine Commission on Human Rights warned that the anti-terror law "paves the road for possible abuse, as it tends to blur the distinction between terroristic activities and ordinary crimes".

The commission's spokesman Jacqueline de Guia said it could be "used to limit substantial freedoms, including expression of dissent and critical perspectives, most especially by civil society and human rights groups, under a democracy".

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Mujiv Hataman said: "This law is not meant to combat terrorism. It is meant to give the state the power to tag whoever they please as a terrorist."

Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, a former police chief and one of the authors of the legislation, said last week that the law could still be amended to address concerns by civil rights advocates and human rights activists.

But he also defended the law as it is currently written.

"There are people, learned as they are, who merely jumped onto the wagon of criticisms without thoroughly reading and understanding the provisions under the proposed measure," he said.

TARGETING ONLY TERRORISTS Only terrorists and their supporters need to fear this law. SENATE PRESIDENT VICENTE SOTTO, a former vice-mayor who campaigned on a tough-on-crime platform. POTENTIAL FOR ABUSE This law is... meant to give the state the power to tag whoever they please as a terrorist. DEPUTY SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MUJIV HATAMAN

The roots of the anti-terror law go back more than three years to May 2017, when more than a thousand militants linked to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria seized Marawi, a major city in the southern Philippines. They fought security forces for six months.

By the time the fighting ended, half of Marawi lay in ruins, and tens of thousands of families were displaced from their homes.

As a result of that debacle, security officials pressed Congress for a tougher law against terrorists.

They sought, for instance, to extend the period of time for which security forces could detain suspects without charges to 14 days from three days.

The reasoning was that three days were not enough to get "actionable information". Australia's counter-terrorism law prescribed 14 days, while Indonesia's allowed for up to a year, they said.

They also wanted to remove a provision in an existing law that provides for reparation of up to 500,000 pesos (S$14,100) a day for wrongful arrests.