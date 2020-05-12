Duterte says some Philippine areas will remain under coronavirus lockdown

MANILA (BLOOMBERG) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said some areas in the Philippines will remain on lockdown as the nation cannot afford to have a second nor third wave of coronavirus infections.

Mr Duterte, at a briefing aired on Tuesday (May 12), said areas with high infection rate will be kept under a stay-at-home order known locally as enhanced community quarantine after it's scheduled to end on May 15. He didn't identify the areas. His spokesman Harry Roque said he will give more details at his noon briefing.

The nation's capital region of 13 million people and nearby central and south Luzon areas have been on a lockdown since mid-March, an order that was already extended twice.

The government will gradually ease curbs as the nation can't afford to be on a quarantine for a long period, said Mr Carlito Galvez, the chief implementer of measures to stem the outbreak.

"It has to balance between health and economy," Mr Galvez said.

Gross domestic product fell 0.2 per cent in the first quarter compared with a year ago, its first contraction since 1998 amid the lockdown that shut businesses and sapped consumption in the Philippines' key economic engine Metro Manila, as the capital region is known, makes up about 36 per cent of the country's economy.

Given its density, it also has the concentration of Covid-19 infections, accounting for 64 per cent of the country's 11,086 cases as of May 11, and 72 per cent of the 726 fatalities.

The government will revive its infrastructure push as part of an economic recovery program to stimulate consumption, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said at the briefing.

More than 2 million employees have been displaced by the virus outbreak, the labour department said.

