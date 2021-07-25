Duterte prepares for his last State of the Union with an enduring cult of personality and an uneven legacy

MANILA - Mr Rodrigo Duterte made a lot of promises when he was elected president of the Philippines in 2016.

He promised to put drug traffickers out of business within the first seven months of his term. He promised to end corruption and bring the fruits of prosperity to the masses just as quickly. He promised to create more jobs and build a grand railway across the war-torn southern parts of the Philippines. He promised to build highways, skyways and bridges, and an internet connection as fast as Singapore's.