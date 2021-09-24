Duterte orders police, military to boost hospital staffing

MANILA • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the police and the military to boost hospital staffing in the capital region after hundreds of health workers contracted Covid-19.

At least five major hospitals in Metro Manila that are already running at full capacity have to quarantine infected front-liners and could not accept more patients, Mr Duterte said.

About 400 workers in those hospitals have been infected, he said.

The Philippines, a global supplier of nurses, is experiencing a "dearth of supply", according to Mr Duterte.

Medical staff in the South-east Asian nation last month protested against low pay, delayed benefits and government neglect as near-record high daily cases overwhelmed hospitals.

"I am ordering the medical corps of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police, please place your human resources on ready, on deck," Mr Duterte said, according to a transcript of his Wednesday briefing.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the military has started to dispatch nurses to at least one hospital and can fly in more health personnel to Manila if needed.

In the same briefing, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez proposed to start by the middle of next month the inoculation of minors who are between 12 and 17 years old, with doses expected to arrive and add to the country's inventory. With the government close to hitting the target it set for December, vaccination can be opened to the public by November, he added.

The Philippines is aiming to vaccinate at least 90 per cent of its population against Covid-19 by February in preparation for the May national elections. The government has started preparing for its second phase of vaccine procurement and is negotiating for more shots as well as booster jabs, Mr Galvez said.

Current talks with four companies involve an additional 90 million vaccines, he said.

Mr Galvez noted that the Philippines' vaccine supply had started to stabilise and that demand for it was already being met. The Philippines currently has stock of 23.75 million vaccine doses, which could sustain vaccinations for a month and a half, the official said. The country is expecting 20 million more doses in the middle of next month.

So far, 19 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with 23.1 million partially vaccinated, meaning they have received only one dose.

Metro Manila's Covid-19 reproduction number is now at 0.99, signalling a downward trend of cases in the capital region, independent pandemic monitor OCTA Research said yesterday. The reproduction number is the average number of individuals being infected by a positive case.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported 17,411 new coronavirus infections yesterday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 2,434,753. The DOH also reported that 177 more people died from Covid-19 complications, pushing the nation's death toll to 37,405.

