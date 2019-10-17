Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte resting after a minor motorcycle fall, spokesman says

MANILA (BLOOMBERG) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is fine and resting after he suffered a "minor injury" falling off his motorcycle, his spokesman Salvador Panelo said.

The President had taken his motorcycle out for a spin on Wednesday (Oct 16) night, but the fall took place after Mr Duterte had parked in the compound of the presidential palace, Mr Panelo said in a statement on Thursday.

The 74-year-old leader, who is an avid biker, was reaching for his shoe when he fell off the motorbike and bruised his elbow and knee, he said.

The President's recovery "entails no major medical procedure", he added.

Mr Duterte, who earlier this month said he has a muscle disease that affects his eye movement, is scheduled to speak before a business group on Thursday afternoon.