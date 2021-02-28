Duterte extends partial Covid-19 curbs in Manila

MANILA • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has extended partial Covid-19 curbs in the capital until the end of next month, as the country awaits the arrival of vaccines, said a presidential spokesman.

With South-east Asia's second-highest tally of infections and deaths, the Philippines has suffered lengthy, strict lockdowns in Manila and provinces, hitting an economy that was among Asia's fastest-growing before the pandemic.

Curbs will stay for another month in Manila, which accounts for 40 per cent of national economic output, spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement yesterday.

Also under partial curbs are Mr Duterte's southern home city of Davao, and the northern city of Baguio. The curbs limit operations of businesses and public transport.

The decision follows a report of 2,651 new Covid-19 infections, the highest daily increase in more than four months.

