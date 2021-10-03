Duterte drops bid to run for V-P in favour of his long-time aide

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday said he will retire from politics after his term ends next year, and that he will not run for vice-president.

"I now say to my countrymen, I will abide by your will, and today I announce my retirement," he said at a brief press conference, shortly after his long-time aide Senator Christopher "Bong" Go filed his certificate of candidacy.

Mr Duterte, 76, said he was dropping from the race for the vice-presidency to give way to Mr Go, who has been his loyal, perennially present executive assistant since 1998.

"The overwhelming sentiment of the Filipino people is that I am not qualified, and it would be a violation of the Constitution," he said.

A majority of Filipinos disapprove of Mr Duterte's now aborted plan to run in next year's elections, according to a recent poll.

Mr Duterte has been in politics since 1986, when then President Corazon Aquino appointed him acting mayor of Davao City.

He served seven terms as mayor, one term as vice-mayor and a few years as congressman.

Since 1998, Mr Go has been by his side, often carrying a bag containing documents waiting to be signed and medications that Mr Duterte needed to take.

Even now as a senator, the 47-year-old Mr Go accompanies Mr Duterte everywhere and retains full control of his schedule.

The President himself accompanied Mr Go to the sprawling lobby of a hotel where the polling commission has been accepting, since Friday, registration by candidates seeking more than 70 national positions in the elections set for May next year.

"Given that President Duterte decided to withdraw his acceptance of nomination, I am here to take on the challenge of being (my party's) vice-presidential candidate," said Mr Go.

He said he agreed to run "to continue the good programmes and real change Mr Duterte started, and I will strive to add to them".

It was not announced who Mr Go's running mate would be.

But pundits say that with Mr Duterte withdrawing from the race, his 43-year-old daughter, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, can now officially announce her own run to replace him as president.

She has repeatedly said she would not run for president if her father insisted on running for vice-president.

But yesterday, she filed election papers seeking re-election as Davao mayor. That may still change, as the polling commission allows political parties to substitute their candidates till Nov 15.