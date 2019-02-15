Duterte critic journalist Maria Ressa freed on bail after arrest sparks outcry

MANILA • Philippine journalist Maria Ressa was freed on bail yesterday following an arrest that sparked international censure and allegations that she is being targeted over her news site's criticism of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Ressa, 55, had spent a night in detention after the authorities arrested the veteran reporter at her Manila office on Wednesday in a sharp increase of government pressure on her and her website Rappler.

The news site and Ressa, its chief executive, have been hit with tax evasion charges and now a libel case after clashing repeatedly with Mr Duterte over his crackdown on narcotics that has killed thousands.

"The message that the government is sending is very clear... 'Be silent or you're next'," an emotional Ressa told reporters outside a Manila court yesterday.

She stumped up a bond of 100,000 pesos (S$2,600), the sixth time since December that she has paid bail on a government case.

"You have to express outrage and do it now. Press freedom is not just about journalists... Press freedom is the foundation of every single right of every Filipino to the truth," added Ressa, who was named a Time Magazine Person of the Year last year for her journalism.

Global condemnation from dignitaries, press freedom and human rights groups has poured in since plainclothes agents appeared at Rappler to serve an arrest warrant.

"The arrest of Maria Ressa is an outrage," said Committee to Protect Journalists board chairman Kathleen Carroll. "She should be freed immediately and the Philippine government needs to cease its multi-pronged attack on Rappler."

Former US secretary of state Madeleine Albright tweeted: "The arrest of journalist @mariaressa by the Philippine government is outrageous and must be condemned by all democratic nations."

The libel case against Ressa and former Rappler reporter Reynaldo Santos Jr stems from a 2012 report written about a businessman's alleged ties to a then judge on the nation's top court.

While investigators initially dismissed the businessman's 2017 complaint about the article, the case was subsequently forwarded to prosecutors for their consideration.

The legal foundation of the case is a controversial law aiming to crack down on online offences ranging from harassment to child pornography. Ressa's team has argued that the legislation did not take effect until months after the story was published, but the government has countered that the story was updated in 2014.

"In essence, in the contemplation of the law, it is a new article because of the modification, republication," Mr Markk Perete, a spokesman for Department of Justice prosecutors, told Agence France-Presse.

Rappler conceded the story was updated, but noted that it was to fix a typo and no substantive changes were made.

Ressa's lawyer JJ Disini said he will formally ask the court within the week to dismiss the case as the publication and the modification were made more than a year ago.

The businessman who accused Rappler, Mr Wilfredo Keng, yesterday welcomed the charges as he said the website "destroyed my reputation and endangered my life".

Duterte spokesman Salvador Panelo rejected allegations that the arrest had political motivations.

"Maria Ressa's claim that this is an assault on freedom of expression or freedom of the press has no basis," Mr Panelo told Manila's DWFM radio in an interview, adding that it was not the President or his allies who brought the libel case.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE