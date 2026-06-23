Durian prices in Malaysia crash to 16 cents each as oversupply hits market

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A recent surge in durian production has led to a severe oversupply in the market.

BANGI, Selangor - The king of fruit has seen a rare price crash to just RM0.50 (S$0.16) per fruit, offering durian lovers an unprecedented opportunity to enjoy durians.

A recent surge in durian production has led to a severe oversupply in the market.

Prices have plummeted like a waterfall, with everything from premium Musang King to regular varieties experiencing a massive “dive”, much to the delight of consumers.

It is understood that Musang King is currently sold for only around RM6 per kg. Varieties like 101 and Red Prawn have dropped to as low as RM2 per fruit.

Most shockingly, regular durians can be bought for as little as 50 sen each, marking the most drastic price collapse in recent years.

To speed up sales, many durian vendors have launched incredibly generous promotions.

Customers are given large plastic bags to pick and choose their own durians, which are then charged per fruit

Furthermore, some vendors have introduced even more aggressive promotions, such as offering large gunny sacks that customers can stuff full of durians for just RM100 a bag, attracting a massive wave of buyers.

Reports indicate that the expansion of local durian cultivation in recent years, combined with tighter import restrictions in certain export markets, has led to a significant spike in local supply and severe market saturation.

Because durians have a short shelf life and cannot be stored for long, farmers and vendors face heavier losses if they do not sell them quickly.

This has forced an emergency price cut, triggering a rare, collective sell-off.

Many vendors admitted that if they cannot clear their stock rapidly, the durians will spoil, leading to even greater losses.

Therefore, low-price promotions are their only option to recover costs.

While this sharp drop in durian prices has put immense pressure on some fruit farmers, it has left consumers ecstatic over the incredible bargains. SIN CHEW DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK