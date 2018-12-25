Durian Christmas tree a hit at Malaysia church

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Christmas this year proved to be "aromatic" and one-of-a-kind for worshippers at the Good News Fellowship Church in Kuching.

A 2m tall Christmas "tree" built with durians took pride of place at the church on Christmas eve, adding to the festive mood with the fruit's unique pungence .

Made up of more than 200 durians and complete with chasing lights, decorations and a star tree-top, the tree was put together by church members during a Christmas Eve (Dec 24) party.

It was up for display for four hours before the fruits were plucked from the "tree" and enjoyed as they had been intended - by eating