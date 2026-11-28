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Bukit Chagar RTS station (above) in Johor Bahru will fully adopt the National Integrated Immigration System for all immigration inspection and clearance matters.

PUTRAJAYA – A full operational simulation of the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) will be carried out at the Bukit Chagar RTS station in Johor Bahru from Dec 1 to 15, said Malaysia’s Home Affairs Ministry.

It added that on the Singapore side, the simulation will be held at the Woodlands RTS station from Dec 16 to 30.

“The simulation carried out by the Border Control and Protection Agency is to ensure the readiness of systems, personnel and immigration inspection faci­lities ahead of the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS (Rapid Transit System) Link operations,” it said.

The ministry said the Bukit Chagar RTS station will fully adopt NIISe for all immigration inspection and clearance matters, marking another important step in the digital trans­formation of national border management.

“The simulation involves ­testing the stability of the NIISe ­system, including the use of the application, QR codes and ­automated gates (eGate), and coordination of standard opera­ting procedures under the co-location concept of customs, immigration and quarantine facilities between Malaysia and Singapore,” it said.

The ministry said prospective RTS Link users are encouraged to download the MyNIISe application and complete registration early to ease cross-border travel when the service begins operations.

“The use of technology and imp­roved enforcement readiness reflect the government’s ongoing commitment to strengthening national border security, while providing more efficient, fast and safe services to the public,” it added.

On Oct 27, Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the NIISe system, which allows immigration checks using quick response codes, is expected to begin roll-out in January 2027 .

He said the system, currently in its trial phase, enables immi­gration checks through QR code scanning using a physical passport or the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK