Drugs worth $223 million seized in Malaysia's biggest haul

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysian authorities on Friday (Aug 23) said they have seized nearly 3.7 tonnes (3,700 kg) of ketamine and cocaine worth about US$161 million (S$223.3 million) in the country's biggest drugs haul to date.

Malaysia is a key transit point for illegal narcotics, with authorities seizing record amounts of crystal methamphetamine in the past year.

About 467 kg of ketamine stored in sacks were found at a shophouse in Puncak Alam, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, during a joint raid by Customs and police officers on Aug 18, Customs director-general Paddy Abdul Halim told reporters.

The discovery was followed by the arrest and interrogation of suspects who then led the team to another shop, where 3,200 kg of cocaine was found.

The ketamine was believed to have been shipped to Malaysia from Pakistan, while the cocaine originated from Ecuador, Mr Paddy said.

"Initial investigations show that the suspected drugs were meant for export to a third country," he said.

The drugs confiscated were estimated to be worth about RM676 million (S$223.8 million), he said.

Authorities detained four Malaysians and nine foreigners during the operation.