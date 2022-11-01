Drugs linked to kidney injuries among kids show Indonesia’s pharmaceutical industry in poor light

JAKARTA - Indonesia’s pharmaceutical industry has come under fire recently over the presence of toxic chemicals in syrups that allegedly caused acute kidney injuries among children and subsequent deaths.

As the death toll climbed to 159 and total cases climbed to 304 nationwide as at Monday, more evidence has shown that toxic chemicals were the main culprits.

The chemicals – ethylene glycol (EG) and diethylene glycol (DEG) – appear as impurities in solubility enhancers used in the medications.

Now, all eyes are on the food and drug monitoring agency (BPOM), which has the power to issue permits for drug production and monitor drugs in circulation.

Instead of taking a more proactive approach in periodically examining drugs on shelves, the agency relies heavily on self-assessment by drug manufacturers, leaving a loophole in the supervision over pharmaceutical companies, a consumer group and experts said.

Last Saturday, the Indonesian Consumers Community sent a subpoena to BPOM, pointing out the agency’s negligence in supervising circulating drugs.

“The BPOM has yet to do its job optimally. There are still loopholes in procedures with which it operates,” the group’s chairman David Tobing was quoted as saying by Indonesian news portal Kompas.

Dr Windhu Purnomo, a public health expert from Airlangga University in Surabaya, told The Straits Times that the distribution of a number of unsafe drugs tainted by impurities reveals a lack of supervision by BPOM.

When ordering three drug manufacturers to withdraw five brands of fever, cough and flu syrups, and destroy the stocks on Oct 20, the agency said EG had “exceeded the safe limit”.

“Quality control should not be handed over to the industry. The BPOM should sometimes take samples from circulating drugs in the market and examine if the impurities exceed the safe level,” Dr Windhu said. “If it is left to the industry, it is possible that they will not report it.”

That was also a point underlined by the Indonesian Ombudsman, which is tasked with overseeing the implementation of public services, when making the case for BPOM’s failure to halt the distribution of hazardous drugs.

It noted that the agency had taken a passive approach by letting drug manufacturers conduct independent testing and later report the result.

Ombudsman chief Robert Na Endi Jaweng said: “We demand that the BPOM performs active control, even by taking samples or doing random testing over products made by companies. It should never give up the state authority to the market, to the pharmaceutical companies.”