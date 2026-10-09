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Drug rings switch to private jets after security tightened at KL airport: Malaysian police

Police detected the change in modus operandi after security controls at Kuala Lumpur International Airport were tightened.

KUALA LUMPUR – Drug syndicates are believed to have changed their tactics by using private jets to smuggle illicit substances after security controls were tightened at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Hussein Omar Khan said police detected the change in modus operandi after the syndicates tried using alternative routes before turning to private flights.

He said there were indications that the syndicates used Ipoh Airport after security controls at KLIA were tightened.

“When we tightened security at KLIA, they began changing their tactics.

“As I mentioned earlier, they used Ipoh Airport. Most recently, we found that they were using private jets,” Hussein told a press conference at the city police contingent headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 9.

It was reported earlier that the owner of a private aviation company was detained on Oct 7 to assist in investigations into a drug seizure in Laos.

The 49-year-old local man was arrested at about noon at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang.

Hussein said preliminary investigations found that the services of a private aviation company operating from the airport were allegedly used to transport drugs from Laos to the Philippines.

He said the company began operations in July and offered various aviation services, including transporting VVIPs, cargo and patients seeking treatment.

“So far, it has received nine bookings, with most of the services being VVIP and medical flights.

“In this case, it was initially told that the flight was to transport goods from Laos to the Philippines ,” he added.

Hussein said police were still investigating whether the company owner was linked to the syndicate or if the company’s services had been misused by other parties.

He said the company had two jets based at Subang Airport and offered flights to several destinations, including Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok and Taiwan.

He added that the flight to Laos linked to the drug seizure was the company’s eighth booking since it began operations.

On Oct 1, the Laotian authorities seized 521kg of suspected crystal methamphetamine from a private jet that arrived from Subang at Luang Prabang International Airport in Laos.

Investigations found that the aircraft departed Subang without any cargo before arriving at the airport at about 11.30am.

At about 1.30pm, two vehicles arrived carrying 23 bags, which were subsequently transferred onto the aircraft.

Following the incident, 13 people, including a Malaysian and nationals from Singapore and the Philippines, were detained by the Laotian authorities to assist in investigations into the cross-border drug smuggling case. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK