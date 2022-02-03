Drug production surges after coup in Myanmar

NAYPYIDAW • Increased instability in Myanmar since a military coup a year ago has seen a surge in narcotics production in the country and trafficking into South-east Asia and beyond, said a senior official from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

"Meth production increased last year from already extreme levels in northern Myanmar and there is no sign it will slow down," said Mr Jeremy Douglas, the UNODC's regional representative in South-east Asia.

"Drugs and conflict remain inseparable in Myanmar, one feeding the other," he told Reuters, adding: "Chaos and instability work for traffickers."

Economic hardship has gripped Myanmar since the coup and Mr Douglas said farmers in Shan state were likely to return to opium cultivation in the near-to medium-term.

In neighbouring Thailand, 520 million methamphetamine tablets were seized in the fiscal year from October 2020 to last September, up from 361 million in the previous 12 months, according to data from its Office of Narcotics Control Board.

Crystal meth seizures fell by 22 per cent to 21.6 tonnes compared with 2020, but were still significantly higher than the 18.2 tonnes intercepted by the authorities in 2019.

Drug production in the Golden Triangle - northern Myanmar and parts of Laos and Thailand - is run by Asian crime gangs in partnership with armed factions from some of Myanmar's ethnic minorities.

The illicit drugs they manufacture dominate the Asia-Pacific market, UNODC has found.

Amid the unrest in Myanmar, some of the ethnic minority factions involved in the drug trade have expanded their territory, said analysts and officials.

In recent weeks, the United Wa State Army, which controls large areas from the north of Shan state, has expanded south, three sources said.

Territory it controls has long been used for illicit drug production, although other armed groups are also involved in the trade, Mr Douglas said.

REUTERS