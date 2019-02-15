Drop libel charges against Ressa, Asean lawmakers urge

Lawmakers from South-east Asian nations yesterday called for libel charges against Philippine journalist Maria Ressa to be dropped, saying they are politically motivated.

Ressa, the chief executive officer and executive editor of the news site Rappler, was arrested on Wednesday on a cyber libel charge that carries up to 12 years' imprisonment. She was freed on bail yesterday amid international censure and allegations that she is being targeted over Rappler's criticism of President Rodrigo Duterte.

"These flimsy charges are clearly politically motivated. Maria Ressa's arrest is the latest in a long line of attacks on independent media in the Philippines, which is reeling from sustained harassment under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte," Asean Parliamentarians For Human Rights (APHR) chairman Charles Santiago, a member of the Malaysian Parliament, said in a statement.

"It shows the extent to which the Philippine government is willing to go in its bid to silence critics within the media. All charges against Maria Ressa must be dropped immediately," he added.

In a letter addressed to Mr Duterte, the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (Wan-Ifra) and the World Editors Forum expressed concern over Ressa's prosecution.

The international media watchdogs also highlighted the "absurdity" of the arrest, stating that charging Ressa over an article that was published before the Cybercrime Prevention Act came into force, risked making the Act itself "unconstitutional", as it would be an "ex post facto law".

Mr Vincent Peyregne, chief executive officer of Wan-Ifra, and Mr Dave Callaway, president of the World Editors Forum, called the incident an "outrageous escalation".

Meanwhile, the Asia News Network (ANN) said in a statement that it has taken note of Ressa's arrest with "concern and alarm".

"As Asia's leading alliance of 23 news media, we urge President Rodrigo Duterte and his government to be fair and impartial in the treatment of media organisations in his country. The people of the Philippines, and the media that serves them, deserve no less," ANN said.

Amnesty International described the libel case as "yet another absurd legal attack" that amounted to harassment.

The Jakarta-based APHR noted the "robust and commendable response from the wider Philippine press and journalist community, many of which came out quickly in solidarity with Ms Ressa".

Mr Santiago added: "Freedom of information is crucial in any functioning democracy...

"Governments need to recognise the vital role independent media outlets play and take all necessary steps to ensure a safe environment for journalists to work without undue interference."