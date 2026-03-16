Driver in Malaysia detained after charging passenger $26 for trip from KL airport’s Terminal 1 to 2
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A man in Malaysia operating illegally as a taxi driver was nabbed after he was caught charging a foreigner RM80 (S$26) for a ride within Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).
In a statement on Facebook on March 15, the Selangor Road Transport Department (RTD) said the passenger requested a ride from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 at the airport.
According to GoogleMaps, the 7.8km trip takes around 10 minutes.
The Selangor RTD said the driver was detained, and his vehicle, a Perodua Alza, was seized for further investigation.
If found guilty of illegally operating as a taxi driver, the driver could be fined up to RM50,000, jailed up to five years, or both.
RTD advised members of the public to use legitimate transport services by heading to the service counters at KLIA Terminals 1 and 2. They can also book rides on ride-hailing applications.