Driver in Malaysia detained after charging passenger $26 for trip from KL airport’s Terminal 1 to 2

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If found guilty, the driver could be fined up to RM50,000 (S$16,200), jailed up to five years, or both.

A man in Malaysia operating illegally as a taxi driver was nabbed after he was caught charging a foreigner RM80 (S$26) for a ride within Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

In a statement on Facebook on March 15 , the Selangor Road Transport Department (RTD) said the passenger requested a ride from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 at the airport.

According to GoogleMaps , the 7.8km trip takes around 10 minutes .

The Selangor RTD said the driver was detained, and his vehicle, a Perodua Alza, was seized for further investigation.

If found guilty of illegally operating as a taxi driver, the driver could be fined up to RM50,000, jailed up to five year s, or both .

RTD advised members of the public to use legitimate transport services by heading to the service counters at KLIA Terminals 1 and 2. They can also book rides on ride-hailing applications.