Dr Mahathir: PAS-PPBM collaboration not on the cards

PUCHONG, MALAYSIA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A collaboration between opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) is not on the cards, although the Islamist party's leaders have expressed confidence in Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's leadership.

Tun Mahathir stressed on Sunday (Feb 17) that they had not discussed the possibility of working together with PAS when its president Abdul Hadi Awang, secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan and Terengganu Menteri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar met him recently.

"They only said they would not support Umno in this (Semenyih) by-election, because Umno was not fighting against DAP (Democratic Action Party).

"But they did not say they would support the Pakatan Harapan candidate from PPBM," he said.

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi met Dr Mahathir last Friday. The PAS leader confirmed the meeting but merely said he discussed administrative matters with the premier, while Dr Mahathir said they discussed "politics".

The next day, Dr Mahathir claimed that PAS had formally stated it would not support Umno in the March 2 Semenyih by-election.

"PAS has said they will not support Umno in the by-election. They confirmed this not only verbally, but in writing that was signed," he said.

However, Dr Mahathir clarified on Sunday that he had only received a sample of the support letter endorsed by Mr Takiyuddin.

"I did not receive any letter signed by Hadi and (Ahmad) Samsuri. I only have one letter," he said, saying PAS would eventually submit a written endorsement.

Dr Mahathir said they needed to reach an agreement to ensure both sides have representation in village committees, for example.

"In Kelantan and Terengganu, Pakatan Harapan do not have representatives in village committees.

"In states controlled by Pakatan, PAS wants representation in various bodies and local planning," he said.

Dr Mahathir's clarifications on the status of the letter did not go down well with PAS, with Dr Ahmad Samsuri - who is also PAS election strategist - saying the premier was using psychological warfare.

He said the letter Dr Mahathir is referring to is the one in support of the agenda to strengthen the Malay people, Islam and the people's agenda.

"PAS supports the PM in this agenda and it has nothing to do with the Semenyih by-election. This is the same case when we supported the PM when he opposed the ratification of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Icerd) last year," said Dr Ahmad Samsuri.