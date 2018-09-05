DPP explains why Guan Eng's case was dropped

The corruption case against Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng was dropped after fresh evidence surfaced during the trial, a deputy public prosecutor (DPP) said in a statement issued yesterday.

DPP Mohamad Hanafiah Zakaria said that fresh evidence had arisen during the cross-examination of prosecution witnesses that "substantially weakened" the charges against the minister. He did not give further details of the evidence.

The statement comes amid calls for the Attorney-General's Chambers to explain its decision to withdraw charges against the minister, with politicians and civil society groups questioning the independence of government institutions.

