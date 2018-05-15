DPMs Tharman, Teo congratulate Wan Azizah

Deputy Prime Ministers Teo Chee Hean and Tharman Shanmugaratnam called Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail yesterday to congratulate her on her appointment as Deputy Prime Minister, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah was named Malaysia's DPM by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Saturday, three days after the country's general election which was won by the alliance led by Tun Dr Mahathir and Dr Wan Azizah.

In their message to Dr Wan Azizah, Mr Teo and Mr Tharman noted the strong bilateral cooperation between Singapore and Malaysia, and looked forward to working closely with her to further strengthen bilateral relations, MFA said.

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, and Mr Tharman, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies, have also written congratulatory letters to Dr Wan Azizah that included wishes of health and success to her and her husband, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.