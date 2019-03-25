DPM Teo visits "vibrant and energetic" Ho Chi Minh City

Singapore's deputy prime minister Teo Chee Hean was in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) on Monday (March 25) where he discussed co-operation on urban planning and smart city development with HCMC party secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan.

In a Facebook post on Monday, DPM Teo said he was happy to be back in HCMC, Vietnam's largest city, which he had first visited in 1993 with then Senior Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

He said he had an engaging discussion with Secretary Nhan on the challenges faced by cities and "how we can strengthen cooperation in urban planning and smart city development."

Singapore is the top foreign investor in HCMC, with cumulative investments of more than US$10 billion (S$13.5 billion) in over 1,100 projects.

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, and Secretary Nhan expressed their satisfaction with the robust economic ties between Singapore and HCMC, and welcomed further economic cooperation.

On the same day the minister officiated with chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong at events related to property projects - the unveiling of Mapletree's V Plaza and the opening of Oakwood Residence Saigon, a mixed-use development jointly developed with Saigon Co-Op integrating residential, commercial and retail components.

Saigon is the former name for HCMC.

DPM Teo also officially opened the new Chancery of the Singapore Consulate-General in HCMC and visited the new offices of Enterprise Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board in HCMC.

He was scheduled to meet Singaporeans living and working in the city Monday evening, at a reception hosted by Singapore's Ambassador to Vietnam Catherine Wong.

Mr Teo's visit to HCMC, which he described in his Facebook post as "vibrant and energetic", forms the third leg of his official visit to Vietnam which began on March 21 and will end Tuesday (March 26).

Before he leaves HCMC on Tuesday, DPM Teo will meet members of the Singaporean and Vietnamese business community for breakfast. He will also visit Keppel Land's retail and residential developments Estella Place and Estella Heights and receive a briefing on KeppelLand's future projects in HCMC before returning to Singapore.