DPM Teo opens Vietnam-S'pore Cooperation Centre in Hanoi

Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean opened the Vietnam-Singapore Cooperation Centre in Hanoi as part of his official visit to Vietnam, which runs until tomorrow.

Mr Teo on Saturday opened the centre, which focuses on capacity building for Vietnamese officials and holds courses in relevant fields of study. The centre "will enhance our training" of Vietnamese officials and "further contribute to capacity building in our region", Mr Teo wrote in a Facebook post along with a photo of him and a delegation from both countries at the centre's opening.

Previously known as the Vietnam-Singapore Training Centre, it was revamped under a larger plan to widen the type of aid Singapore offers to countries like Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, to help them close the gap with their more developed Asean neighbours.

Mr Teo was accompanied by MPs Intan Azura Mokhtar, Patrick Tay and Henry Kwek on the trip.

He later officiated at the launch of the Singapore Festival in Hanoi with Hanoi People's Committee chairman Nguyen Duc Chung.

"Hope that our lively showcase of Singapore's art, culture, food, design and tourism offerings will draw more Vietnamese tourists to Singapore and strengthen our people-to-people ties," he said on Facebook.

Mr Teo later travelled to the city of Hue where he was greeted by Mr Le Truong Luu, the party secretary of Thua Thien-Hue province.

DPM Teo noted that Singapore is one of the top investors in the province and discussed opportunities to increase cooperation in areas such as tourism, education and training. He was also treated to a display of 21 shots of cannon fire at the Hue Imperial Citadel.

The Singaporean DPM arrived in Vietnam last Thursday. He met Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Friday, with both sides reaffirming the warm and excellent relations between both countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.

They also noted the substantial progress in bilateral cooperation since the establishment of the Strategic Partnership in 2013, MFA said. DPM Teo also met Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, who hosted him to dinner.

At the meeting, they agreed to step up cooperation in technology and innovation, food and agriculture trade, air and maritime connectivity, as well as the facilitation of trade and investment.

Idayu Suparto