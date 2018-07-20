DPM Teo calls on Indonesian President

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean called on Indonesian President Joko Widodo yesterday at the Istana Merdeka, where both leaders reaffirmed the longstanding and close ties between their two countries.

DPM Teo also informed Mr Joko that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong looked forward to meeting him again at this year's Indonesia-Singapore Leaders' Retreat, to be held on Oct 11 in Bali.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday that DPM Teo also discussed with Mr Joko the agenda for the upcoming retreat, which will cover cooperation in tourism and security, and new areas such as the digital economy and skills training.

DPM Teo is on the second day of a three-day working visit to Jakarta. He also met Indonesia's armed forces chief Hadi Tjahjanto, with both emphasising the importance of cooperation between the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

In a statement by the TNI, Air Chief Marshal Hadi congratulated DPM Teo on the successful hosting of the recent Trump-Kim Summit held in Singapore.

Air Chief Marshal Hadi also said the TNI and SAF would continue to meet and exchange information, particularly on the rise in the threat of terrorism.

Reiterating the long history of cooperation between the two armed forces, DPM Teo said he was one of many officers involved in joint exercises between the SAF and TNI since 1974, "and both our countries have long been aware of the importance of maintaining good relations between us in the future".

DPM Teo is accompanied by Minister of State for National Development and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry Tan Wu Meng, MPs Joan Pereira and Henry Kwek, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier in the day, the Singapore delegation met Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan. DPM Teo also hosted breakfast for Indonesia's Industry Minister and Golkar Party chairman Airlangga Hartarto, and had lunch with Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan.

At his meeting with Mr Airlangga, DPM Teo highlighted Singapore's commitment to working closely with Indonesia, and said both sides should deepen economic ties, and enhance the environment for trade and investment for the benefit of the people of the two countries.