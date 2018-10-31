Philippines races to rescue dozens trapped in landslide caused by Typhoon Yutu as death toll rises to 9

MANILA - At least nine people were killed, and dozens remained trapped inside three government buildings inundated by a river of mud and rocks, as Typhoon Yutu swept across the Philippines on Tuesday (Oct 30).

Police reports said four people died in Mountain province and one in Kalinga province, in the northern part of the main island of Luzon.

A family of four, including an 11-year-old girl and two boys aged eight and 10, died in a landslide in Batad, a remote village of about 1,500 in Ifugao province, some 430km north of the capital Manila.

Emergency workers, meanwhile, were scrambling to reach three buildings that housed offices of the public works department in Banawel district, Natonin town, in Mountain province, 450km north of Manila, that was buried in dirt and boulders at around 4pm, on Tuesday.

Mr Ruben Carandang, regional director of the Office of Civil Defence, said there were 31 people inside the buildings: a project engineer, 20 contractors, three security guards and seven evacuees.

The landslide occurred at around 4pm, he said.

Reports from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said early responders had recovered two bodies, rescued two survivors, but that the rest were still listed as missing.

"Our responders can't get through. We're requesting two Air Force helicopters so we can ferry search-and-rescue teams and K-9 dogs to the area," said Mr Carandang.

Typhoon Yutu, which caused devastation in some Western Pacific islands, swept across the Philippines on Tuesday, toppling electric posts, tearing roofs off homes, bending trees and pouring sheets of rain, across the northern half of Luzon.

Yutu made landfall early in the morning in Dinapigue town, Isabela province, 268km north of Manila, with winds of 140 kph and gusts of up to 230 kph.

The typhoon had greatly weakened since, as a Category 5 storm packing 270 kph winds, it made a direct hit on Saipan and Tinian, two islands of the Northern Marianas, an American territory about 9,000 km west of the US mainland.

Yutu then moved across the main island of Luzon, bringing ferocious winds and heavy rains.

Local television footage from the path of the storm showed rivers of mud inundating small settlements, a torrent of water spilling over a dam, shattered glass panelings at a hotel, the collapsed roof of a warehouse, and a burger stand uprooted off its moorings.

Hurricane-force winds, meanwhile, buffeted Manila all through the day.

Hundreds of ferries and boats were moored at a key port in Batangas province, south of Manila, stranding over 1,000 passengers.

Three dams in Luzon began releasing water to prevent flooding.

Some 17,000 were taken to evacuation centres.

In places like Masinloc town, in Zambales, however, tens of thousands still made their way to cemeteries to clean graveyards as they get ready for a two-day holiday to remember the dead.

Yutu, locally named Rosita, is the 18th typhoon to hit the Philippines this year. It comes just six weeks after super typhoon Mangkhut tore through northern Luzon six weeks ago, triggering rivers of mud that inundated mountain homes and killed over 100 people.