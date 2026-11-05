Dozens of homes damaged as rare hailstorms hit West Java, Lampung
- Rare hailstorms hit West Java and Lampung, damaging about 90 to 100 buildings in Kuningan and several homes in West Lampung. No deaths were reported.
- In Kuningan, more than 50 homes in Luragung Tonggoh and over 25 in Luragung Landeuh were damaged. Some schools, shops and public buildings also collapsed or were hit.
- The Meteorology agency said mature cumulonimbus clouds caused the hail. Warm seas, active Madden-Julian Oscillation, humid air and strong winds helped the storms form.
AI generated
JAKARTA – Rare hailstorms have struck Kuningan regency in Indonesia’s West Java and West Lampung regency in Lampung in recent days, damaging dozens of homes and other buildings, the local authorities said.
In West Java’s Kuningan regency, hail struck five districts at around 4.30pm on Nov 2, damaging an estimated 90 to 100 buildings, including homes, schools and shops.