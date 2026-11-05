Dozens of homes damaged as rare hailstorms hit West Java, Lampung

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No injuries were reported in West Java and Lampung, but residents whose homes were severely damaged were evacuated.

JAKARTA – Rare hailstorms have struck Kuningan regency in Indonesia’s West Java and West Lampung regency in Lampung in recent days, damaging dozens of homes and other buildings, the local authorities said.

In West Java’s Kuningan regency, hail struck five districts at around 4.30pm on Nov 2 , damaging an estimated 90 to 100 buildings, including homes, schools and shops.