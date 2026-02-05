Dozens hospitalised after nitric acid leak in Indonesia, raising safety concerns

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

JAKARTA – A toxic fume leak from a chemical storage facility in the industrial district of Cilegon, Banten, has made dozens of residents sick and exposed gaps in industrial safety enforcement, prompting the government to threaten criminal action against the operator.

The thick, orange-coloured fumes were first reported on Jan 31 at the facility owned by chemical tank storage company PT Vopak Terminal Merak, the subsidiary of Netherlands-based multinational Royal Vopak that operates around 80 terminals worldwide.