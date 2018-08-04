Dogs found poisoned in residential area in Shah Alam

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Animal lovers are seeing red over dog poisoning cases in the housing areas of Elmina Garden, U16 Shah Alam, where 11 dogs have died since July 24.

They are believed to have been poisoned as there were no external injuries found on the dogs but foam was found around their mouths as well as in their excretions.

Seven plastic bowls were found in the central garden facing three housing areas there, and it is believed that the contents had poison.

Two bowls have been handed over to the police. The culprit has yet to be identified.

SPCA Selangor inspector Kelvin Cheah said animal poisoning cases were not new.

"Before May, we had multiple cases all around Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

"The highest death count reported was five dogs in Selangor in two or three weeks. Cases were reported but with no leads, it is difficult to take action," he said.

SPCA will be helping in the investigation of the case but said it could be difficult as there was insufficient information nor were there witnesses.

Mr Cheah said there is a group in U16 that has been spaying and neutering strays in the area and that SPCA has been in contact with a dog rescuer who will also help to trap, neuter and relocate stray dogs.

SPCA is working with Shah Alam City Council as well on pushing for the trap-neuter-and-release programme.

"We are planning to go to hotspot areas to educate the residents and push for the programme in places with a large stray dogs population."

Canine advisory Team Society Selangor president Gunaraj George said poisoning stray and feral dogs was an abhorrent act.

"Killing stray and feral dogs by poisoning them makes most of the public angry because it is an act of blatant cruelty," said Mr Gunaraj, who is also the Sentosa assemblyman.

He said local councils in Selangor have clear guidelines on stray management to adhere to.

The best option, he said, will be to tranquillise these dogs, neuter them, and return or relocate them.

"People should be a little patient until the entire stray or feral canine community is naturally cleared out with a humane method," he said.

Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better adoption coordinator Christine Lai said the poisoned canines were probably feral dogs that could not be caught by dog catchers.

She added that developers and residents' associations must take it upon themselves to trap these dogs and neuter them, instead of killing them.

"Resorting to killing dogs simply because you don't like their presence is reflective of a society lacking in values," she said.

Ms Lai said every housing area has dog lovers who will be willing to feed a neutered community of dogs on a daily basis.

"Work with these people," she said.