JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Early this month, the United States Department of Defense (DoD) released its report to the Congress on the Annual Freedom of Navigation for the fiscal year of 2021.

Even though the US Freedom of Navigation (FON) program in Asia mainly focuses on China and the South China Sea, some South-east Asian countries have been targeted as well, including Indonesia and in particular due to its archipelagic waters.