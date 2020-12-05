Doctor's death raises alarm bells in Indonesia

JAKARTA • Dr Sardjono Utomo, a senior Indonesian doctor, admitted himself to his local hospital in East Java late on Tuesday afternoon.

In just over 24 hours, as his fellow doctors called hospital after hospital in search of a ventilator in Surabaya - Indonesia's second-largest city and a few hours' drive away - the doctor and his wife Sri Martini were both dead.

The death of Dr Sardjono and his wife from Covid-19 has raised alarm bells in the world's fourth-most-populated nation, where the pandemic has steadily gone from bad to worse and is now putting significant strain on the country's poorly equipped health system.

In the past 10 days, Indonesia posted four daily record high numbers - the highest was on Thursday, with 8,369 new cases - while local news ran headlines of more regional hospitals reaching full capacity.

"It seems like the current overcapacity situation is the worst it has been throughout the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia," Mr Halik Malik, spokesman for the Indonesian Medical Association, told Reuters.

Meanwhile, a study from the Eijkman-Oxford Clinical Research Unit (EOCRU) showed that Covid-19 patients in Greater Jakarta died within an average of 11 days after they started having symptoms, which is faster compared with patients from other countries.

The study, which was conducted within the first five months of the pandemic, also revealed that the area has the highest mortality rate for children aged under five.

These conditions are caused by late detection and late hospitalisation.

EOCRU researcher Henry Surendra said the study involved 4,265 adult and child patients at 55 different Covid-19 hospitals.

The study also found that the infection pattern for patients in Jakarta reflects the condition of Covid-19 patients worldwide.

Most patients experience fever, coughing, breathing difficulties and discomfort, and more than 40 per cent are diagnosed with pneumonia upon being admitted to hospital.

Public health experts say Indonesia has struggled since March to get the pandemic under control, with 563,680 cases yesterday and 17,479 confirmed deaths - plus another nearly 70,000 suspected cases. It has by far the highest caseload and death toll in South-east Asia, and the data shows the situation is intensifying.

In Pamekasan, a modest district on Madura Island bordered by the Java Sea, where Dr Sardjono worked for years as a hospital director, there is not a single ventilator in town.

But when the 67-year-old radiologist arrived at Pamekasan's Mohammad Noer Hospital, he desperately needed one.

"Everywhere was full. And everything is full here in Pamekasan," said Dr Syaiful Hidayat, a pulmonologist who treated Dr Sardjono.

"Now it is peaking."

Dr Sardjono's son-in-law, 41-year-old Arif Rahman, said the deaths of his in-laws highlighted how ill-equipped the nation's hospitals were to handle the pandemic.

He said: "Ventilators are important. In Pamekasan, which is a referral for other regions, it is of course pitiful. Let alone in other places like Surabaya, where hospitals are always full."

Asked why Dr Sardjono could not find a ventilator, Surabaya government spokesman Febriadhitya Prajatara said they had tried too late and the city was not to blame.

The city's intensive care unit (ICU) capacity, he said, was at 66 per cent.

West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil said on Wednesday that the occupancy rate for isolation rooms in Bogor, Depok, Bekasi and Bandung had reached 80 per cent.

In the capital Jakarta, there is also cause for concern. LaporCovid-19, an independent coronavirus data initiative, warned this week that Jakarta's emergency wards were veering towards "collapse".

In helping coronavirus patients find hospital beds from Nov 27 to 29, LaporCovid-19 contacted emergency wards at 69 hospitals and discovered that 97 per cent were full.

"The overcapacity of ICUs in referral hospitals for Covid-19 in some areas indicates the government's handling of the pandemic is less than serious," said Ms Irma Hidayana, the initiative's co-founder.

REUTERS, JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK