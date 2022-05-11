Doc's death prompts probe into work culture in Malaysia's hospitals

The death of a junior doctor in Penang last month has triggered widespread concerns over what critics call a "workplace bullying culture" in Malaysia's public healthcare system, prompting a probe by the Health Ministry.

The 25-year-old doctor died after falling from his apartment complex on April 17, only three weeks after he had joined Penang Hospital. He was a houseman - a junior or trainee doctor.

Every medical graduate has to go through two years of housemanship in Malaysia's public healthcare system to continue practising.

The houseman was the second doctor at Penang Hospital to die in two years. The earlier case was in 2020, when another junior doctor died in similar circumstances, a few weeks after quitting his housemanship.

The death last month came less than a year after hundreds of junior doctors risked arrest at the height of the Covid-19 lockdown in Malaysia as they staged a brief walkout to protest against poor treatment in the country's public healthcare system.

While their primary demands for more permanent positions and a career pathway have been gradually addressed by the government, junior doctors have to contend with a culture which they say puts a strain on their physical and mental well-being.

One junior doctor at a public hospital in Johor told The Straits Times that she had suicidal thoughts because of how her seniors treated her. She started her housemanship seven months ago, and is now receiving in-house psychological counselling to improve her mental health.

"There is definitely a workplace bullying culture. The seniors are also under pressure, but they end up just using harsh words when dealing with housemen," she said.

This is not helped by the already long working hours. On average, Malaysian housemen work 70 hours a week - roughly 12 hours a day, with one day off. However, The Straits Times understands that many doctors work more than 70 hours a week.

"It all boils down to workload stress. If there is more manpower, there will be less stress," said the doctor from the Johor hospital, adding that many of her fellow doctors are also receiving psychiatry and mental health care.

Many similar stories of workplace bullying, stress, breakdowns and even sexual harassment from seniors have started to surface, shared anonymously by Hartal Doktor Kontrak (HDK) - a group of junior doctors who organised last year's strike.

On Monday, an anonymous story shared on HDK's Facebook page told of a female junior doctor in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, who said a senior threatened to punch her in 2019. The hospital did not take any action despite complaints, she claimed.

Last week, HDK urged all junior doctors to carry recording devices to record any harassment against them.

The Malaysian Medical Association said it has received more than 120 complaints of workplace bullying since 2017, a large majority of them from junior doctors.

Penang's state executive councillor for agro-tech, food security and health, Dr Norlela Ariffin, said last week that she would convene a special meeting at the state level to try to overcome the issues surrounding the treatment of junior doctors.

Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin last Friday said his ministry is setting up a task force to specifically probe the death of the junior doctor and the bullying culture which might have led to the incident.

Student-led group Malaysian Medics International has urged the government to take immediate action to resolve workplace "horizontal violence" - aggressive behaviour towards one's peers - in the country's public hospitals.