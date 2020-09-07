Doc recovers from disease to set up survivor group and help others

JAKARTA • Dr Tri Maharani felt that she could cope with any disaster, because she had attended to patients injured in everything from tsunamis to volcanic eruptions for the past 22 years.

But she was not prepared to be struck down by Covid-19 herself.

"In the first days, I was very distressed. As a human being, I'm scared. I fear death," the Indonesian doctor told The Straits Times.

"On the first, second and third days, I cried, and after check-ups, my pneumonia worsened, affecting my lungs," she said.

But Dr Tri, Indonesia's only toxinologist, and an adviser to the World Health Organisation on snakebite management, said she quickly got over her fears and was able to change her mindset so she was "no longer sad, troubled and disappointed".

She not only recovered from the disease soon after, but also went on to set up a Covid-19 survivor group to fight the stigma that patients and their families face.

Testing positive for Covid-19 on June 11, Dr Tri went into self-quarantine for two days before being treated at Gambiran General Hospital in Kediri, East Java. She was in hospital until July 23.

While warded, she posted about her condition on Facebook, and friends responded with sympathy and much-needed support, sending her favourite food as well as masks and other items to her.

She also wrote a letter to Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto, asking for test kits to help in contact tracing for her staff and family.

Soon after returning home, Dr Tri took it upon herself to send care packages to patients across the vast archipelago to lift their spirits.



Dr Tri Maharani, a Covid-19 survivor, demonstrating the use of a 2m stethoscope she modified to let doctors keep a safe distance from patients. She made more than 200 such stethoscopes - modified with aluminium pipes - and distributed them across Indonesia. PHOTO: COURTESY OF DR TRI MAHARANI



In fact, in January, before the country was gripped by the pandemic, she was already making hazmat suits and masks with the help of her family and a friend, distributing them to market traders as well as health workers, among others.

She has also made and distributed nationwide more than 200 2m-long stethoscopes, modified with aluminium pipes, which allow doctors to maintain a safe distance from their patients.

Another of her creations is a box made from 5cm-thick acrylic that helps minimise physical contact when a doctor deals with a patient.

True to her profession, she had volunteered to serve at a Covid-19 facility, the Sulianti Saroso Infectious Diseases Hospital in Jakarta, from April 15 to 30.

"When I reflect on it now, I don't regret my decision (to care for others), because it can inspire many people and it makes me happy," the 48-year-old said.