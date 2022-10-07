Distraught parents lay white roses for Thai nursery massacre victims

Outside the nursery, in a local government compound on the edge of a village deep in the green farmlands of north-east Thailand, scores of traumatised relatives gathered.

Attacker Panya Khamrab, a sacked policeman, killed at least 38 people on his gun-and-knife rampage, including his own wife and child, in one of Thailand's worst ever mass killings, before ending his own life.

Ms Naliwan Duangkot, 21, who lost her two-year-old nephew Kamram at the nursery, comforted the boy's mother, her 19-year-old sister-in-law Panita Prawanna.

"Before he passed away, he wished to eat pizza. We were very sad that we didn't buy pizza for him before," Ms Naliwan told AFP.

"He was very sweet, very kind, he always shared things with children, with everyone," she said.

"Last night for him, he was very difficult and he asked if he could sleep with his parents, and his little sister," she said.

"We don't accept that this is going to be his last night with his parents and his little sister."