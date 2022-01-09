Dissent within the ranks of Malaysia's anti-corruption body

PETALING JAYA • Six board members of Malaysia's anti-graft agency yesterday distanced themselves from controversial comments made by their chairman Abu Zahar Ujang over the agency's chief commissioner.

The board members said they were not satisfied with the explanation over a stock-trading scandal involving Tan Sri Azam Baki of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), although board chairman Tan Sri Abu Zahar had said the opposite during a news conference last Wednesday.

"Abu Zahar said that the board was satisfied with the explanation given by Azam. He further said there was no crime committed or conflict of interest in the matter.

"We categorically wish to state that the board members at that meeting or at any time thereafter did not express such opinion," the six members said in a statement.

"We also wish to state that these comments were entirely Abu Zahar's personal view."

The six members of the Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (ACAB) are Tan Sri Ismail Omar, Datuk Seri Azman Ujang, Datuk Seri Akhbar Satar, Datuk Hamzah Kassim, Datuk David Chua Kok Te and Datuk Mohammad Agus Yusoff. Mr Abu Zahar is the seventh.

Wading into the controversy for the first time yesterday, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said investigators should be given space to conduct proper inquiries.

"I am always informed and keep tabs on issues related to MACC. Action has been taken and the impression given that the government is keeping quiet is wrong. MACC is an independent commission with its own procedure to handle such matters," Datuk Seri Ismail said.

"Let's wait for the investigation to be completed. We cannot jump to conclusions that Azam is guilty. We have to be fair to all and only take action after the investigation is completed," he told the media after attending an event in Sabah.

The controversy erupted several weeks ago, when it emerged that MACC chief Azam had bought securities in two listed companies around 2015. Mr Azam was cleared last Wednesday by Mr Abu Zahar - head of the advisory board - who said the conclusion was reached after a lengthy Nov 24 meeting with the top graft-buster.

The ACAB chairman said the securities were bought on behalf of Mr Nasir Baki, Mr Azam's brother, and these had been transferred to Mr Nasir. Mr Abu Zahar also told the media there was neither pecuniary interest nor conflict of interest on the part of Mr Azam when the latter bought into Gets Global and Excel Force MSC.

The six ACAB members said there was a discussion among board members on how to proceed with Mr Azam's case, with several proposals given. Among these were for the issue to be brought to an independent committee, a Parliamentary Special Committee on Corruption, or the MACC's complaints panel, the statement said.

