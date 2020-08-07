A display of orchids providing a wonderful photo opportunity for two women at the Siam Paragon shopping mall yesterday. The display was created with over 880,000 blooms from nine orchid families and rare orchid species including the world's one and only "Black Venus Slipper Orchid". The event, with the theme "Long Live Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother on her 88th Birthday", will run till Wednesday, which is her birthday.
Display befitting a queen
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 07, 2020, with the headline 'Display befitting a queen'.
