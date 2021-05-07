For Subscribers
News analysis
Disconnect in Duterte's China policy: Is there method amid the mess?
The mixed messages coming from President Rodrigo Duterte's conciliatory tone towards China and his foreign and defence ministries' barrage of protests over apparent incursions into Philippine-claimed waters have led to a cognitive dissonance in Manila's disputes with Beijing over the South China Sea.
On Wednesday, Mr Duterte dismissed a historic legal victory for the Philippines against China over the South China Sea as "just paper" fit for the rubbish bin.