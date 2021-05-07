News analysis

Disconnect in Duterte's China policy: Is there method amid the mess?

Philippines Correspondent
A picture from the Philippine Coast Guard showing its personnel aboard a patrol ship monitoring Chinese vessels anchored at Sabina Shoal, in the disputed South China Sea, on April 27. A Philippine navy-led task force has rejected an annual fishing ban imposed by China in the South China Sea.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
The mixed messages coming from President Rodrigo Duterte's conciliatory tone towards China and his foreign and defence ministries' barrage of protests over apparent incursions into Philippine-claimed waters have led to a cognitive dissonance in Manila's disputes with Beijing over the South China Sea.

On Wednesday, Mr Duterte dismissed a historic legal victory for the Philippines against China over the South China Sea as "just paper" fit for the rubbish bin.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 07, 2021, with the headline 'News analysis Disconnect in Duterte's China policy: Is there method amid the mess?'.
