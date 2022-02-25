Disbelief, fear as Ukrainians wake up to sounds of gunfire

As dawn broke across a winter sky, residents in several parts of Ukraine woke up to the sound of gunfire and explosions, fearing the worst.
Russian troops had moved in on different fronts, bringing the spectre of war into reality.
