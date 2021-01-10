Devotees throng Manila church to get a glimpse of Catholic icon

MANILA • Thousands of devotees packed a church in the Philippine capital yesterday for a glimpse of a centuries-old statue of Jesus Christ believed to have miraculous healing powers, after an annual parade was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ignoring official pleas to stay home because of the virus threat, Catholics wearing masks and face shields gathered along an avenue outside the Quiapo Church in Manila where the first of 15 masses for the feast of the Black Nazarene began before dawn.

People patiently waited to enter the church or watched the back-to-back masses broadcast live on large screens outside.

The orderly scenes were in contrast to the normal frenzied procession involving hundreds of thousands of pilgrims risking life and limb to touch the icon in the belief that it can heal the sick.

The life-size statue - brought to the Philippines in the early 1600s when the country was a Spanish colony - is traditionally pulled through the packed streets of the capital on a float in one of the world's biggest displays of Catholic devotion.

But fearing it could turn into a virus super-spreader event this year, the authorities cancelled the parade for the first time in decades and instead urged people to watch the masses live-streamed on Facebook.

Worshippers at the church were forced to look but not touch the icon, which was placed out of reach on a balcony above the entrance. For many, that was enough.

"I'm so happy with what I'm seeing here now," said Mr George Arevalo, 32, after attending mass where social distancing rules limited the congregation to about 400 people for each service.

He added that he touched the statue for the first time during the 2017 procession, an act he believes ensured his wife, who has epilepsy and was pregnant at the time, was able to deliver a healthy baby.

The risk of catching the coronavirus, which has infected nearly half a million people in the country, did not bother Ms Marlene Ordiales, 58, who believed the Black Nazarene would protect her.

"I don't mind the pandemic. I leave it up to him," she said as she waited to enter the church.

Several thousand police officers were deployed to ensure social distancing in the devout crowd, which Manila's disaster agency estimated had totalled more than 30,000 in the first few hours of the celebration.

About 80 per cent of Filipinos consider themselves to be Catholic. The statue is called the Black Nazarene because of its charred colour, believed to have occurred when it survived a fire aboard a ship en route from Mexico.

