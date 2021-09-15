Details of Malaysia's bipartisan deal

The Malaysian government led by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the main opposition Pakatan Harapan bloc led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim inked a historic bipartisan agreement on Monday.

Here are its main points:

MUTUAL UNDERSTANDING

1 The government will not propose the dissolution of Parliament before July 31 next year.

2 The government will do its best to fulfil each transformation proposal within the timeframe agreed by both sides.

3 To reciprocate, PH agrees to:

support or abstain in Parliament in the vote on Budget 2022 (to be unveiled on Oct 29), after mutual agreement on its content.

support or abstain in any government proposal or Bill, where failure for it to pass will be seen as a form of no-confidence vote on the government. The proposal or Bill will first have to be agreed by the government and PH.

4 Both sides agree that the deal does not prevent PH from playing its check-and-balance role.

GOVERNMENT STEPS

The following are steps the government agreed to undertake.

1 Transforming the Administration

introduce a Bill to prevent MPs from hopping to another party.

hasten introduction of Bill to reduce voting age from 21 to 18, and allowing automatic voter registration.

limiting the term of the prime minister to 10 years. (All three must be fulfilled not later than the first parliamentary sitting next year).

2 Independence of the Judiciary

Judges must always be free from any interference.

3 Malaysia Agreement of 1963

All matters related to this, in which Sabah and Sarawak have equal status to Peninsular Malaysia, must be fulfilled.

4 Strengthening Covid-19 Plan

Matters covered here include having an additional outlay of RM45 billion (S$14.6 billion) for Covid-19 funds, taking the total to RM110 billion, and quicker purchase of six million extra vaccine doses.

(All must be fulfilled before the end of this year)

5 Parliamentary reform

Matters here include giving equal allocations to all government and opposition MPs.

Sources: MALAYSIAN GOVERNMENT, PAKATAN HARAPAN