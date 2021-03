KUALA LUMPUR - Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi insisted at his party's annual assembly last weekend that it would not form an alliance with long-time nemesis Democratic Action Party (DAP).

Apart from rejecting the notion of working with the Chinese-based DAP - often portrayed in Umno as anti-Malay and anti-Islam - Zahid said Umno won't be working either with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, or with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.