Despite damage to clinic, docs give flood victims free treatment

PETALING JAYA • Her clinic was a total loss after the floods hit, with the water destroying an expensive X-ray machine and all the medication on the premises.

When some former patients heard about this, they offered thousands of ringgit to Dr Shalini Devi Ramachandran, who runs the clinic with her husband, Dr Yuveneswara Murti, to help get the place up and running again.

But instead of spending the money on their clinic, the couple set up a makeshift space in Taman Sri Muda township in Shah Alam to provide free medical care in the neighbourhood, which has to date been the hardest hit by last month's floods in Klang Valley in Kuala Lumpur.

Unexpected massive floods hit several states in the middle of last month, when Malaysia experienced its heaviest rainfall in the past 100 years. Eight of the 11 states in Peninsular Malaysia, including Selangor, Pahang and Negeri Sembilan, were affected by the floods.

Dr Shalini said that having been a victim of floods herself in 1995 in the same area, she understood how it felt to be in such a position.

So the couple put aside their worries about their damaged clinic and started a temporary medical camp on Dec 25 last year.

They were assisted by 13 non-medical volunteers from their company, Dr S and Dr Y Fitness, as well as several medical volunteers.

"It was tiring. We treated almost 200 patients a day when it was first opened but it was all worth it," Dr Shalini said in a recent interview.

She had planned to run the makeshift space, which was open from 10am to 7pm daily, for 20 days, until Thursday.

"Patients were still coming even on the final day," she said.

Dr Shalini, 34, said that shortly after the floods hit and she put up a post about the victims' plight on TikTok, help came not only from within Malaysia but also from neighbouring Singapore and even as far away as Dubai.