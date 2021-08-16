Desperation mounts as Malaysians lose family members to Covid-19

Ms Eliya Zainun comes from a big family, but has lost her mother and three siblings to Covid-19.

"There are only three of us left - my father, younger brother and me," the 30-year-old computer programmer told The Straits Times.

"I wake up every day with a heavy heart and I can't help but pray that the Almighty stops taking any more from me. I don't know if I can cope with another loss before I really start losing hope in myself and life."

Like Ms Eliya, Mr Robert Cheah, 32, is mourning the deaths of loved ones. His parents succumbed to the coronavirus after contracting it from a neighbour in late June.

"They died about a week apart, two weeks before they were supposed to get their vaccine shots. We were all counting the days, maybe out of desperation, but it's very devastating to see how it all ended," the video-game business owner told ST.

"My parents are gone and my business has just collapsed. I'm just grateful that my older sisters, who are based in Hong Kong and Singapore, are helping me with some of the loans that I took when my business was still good."

Both Ms Eliya and Mr Cheah blamed poor governance and enforcement for the renewed surge in Covid-19 in Malaysia, which has led to thousands of deaths and the country's healthcare system being stretched to the limit.

Yesterday, 20,546 cases and 282 deaths were reported in Malaysia. The number of daily cases in the country has been in the five-figure range since July 13, while the number of people infected has crossed a million.

Despite the alarming rise in cases, many people continue to breach health protocols.

In a recent video, which was widely shared online, a group of people is seen queueing outside a vaccination centre in Kuala Lumpur without paying heed to social distancing. It sparked an outcry amid raised concerns of further spread of the disease.

Upset with the poor attitude of some Malaysians, a man identified on social media as "Sir Shakib", and his wife, identified as "Umirah Taib", took things into their own hands to bring some order to the centre using traffic cones and tape, all bought at their own expense, to regulate the queue.

In a separate video, Mr Shakib is seen trying to convince those queueing to observe social distancing. He breaks down near the end of the clip, frustrated at the poor compliance despite his pleas.

He was later quoted by local media reports as saying that his father-in-law's death from Covid-19 drove him to raise awareness about the disease.

Meanwhile, the government has eased some economic restrictions, allowing those who are fully vaccinated to operate their businesses from today in states under the first phase of the country's post-pandemic exit plan.

The states are Selangor, Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Kedah, as well as the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya. Businesses allowed to operate include hair salons and shops selling electrical goods, furniture, sporting equipment and car accessories.

But for people like Ms Eliya, it does not matter any more.

"My late sister Eliza and our mother had planned to get our hair cut together at a salon when we could. Now that it's allowed, it doesn't matter any more. It hasn't been long, but so much has changed from a year ago," she said.