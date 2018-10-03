Desperation grows as Sulawesi quake survivors wait for aid

Indonesian rescuers removing the body of a quake victim in Palu, in Central Sulawesi, yesterday following last Friday's temblor. Officials said more than 61,000 people have been displaced across the disaster-hit areas.
Survivors are growing desperate for aid, while tens of thousands of children are reportedly in an "extremely precarious" condition after last Friday's earthquake in Central Sulawesi.

Amid shortages of food, drinking water and medical supplies, some abandoned shops and warehouses have been hit by looting.

The central government has dispatched disaster relief aid, but it has not yet been possible to reach all the survivors. Officials said more than 61,000 people have been displaced across the disaster-hit areas.

The United Nations children's agency said more than 1,000 schools have been damaged, affecting nearly one in five students. Efforts also need to be stepped up to identify children separated from their families, it said.

