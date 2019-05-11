Desperate stateless teen finally gets Thai ID card, chance to compete in Genius Olympiad in US

BANGKOK - A 17-year-old stateless teen's plea for help to obtain Thai citizenship in order to fly to the United States to compete in the Genius Olympiad has finally gotten her wish.

Yonladee Phiyatat, who was born stateless in Thailand to foreign migrant parents, received her national ID card on Friday (May 10). The national identity allows her to apply for a passport and US visa, paving the way for her to represent Thailand in the international academic competition.

Public sympathy poured in when the high school student from Satree Ranong School in southern Thailand's Ranong province lamented on Facebook she was missing out on the chance to take part in the contest after receiving an invitation due to the lack of travel documents, The Nation reported.

"I am stateless and according to law cannot travel out of Thailand," Yonladee, nicknamed Ploy, wrote earlier this month.

"I am told I have only two choices: getting a Thai citizenship or losing the opportunity to attend the competition."

According to the girl, she has always studied hard in the hope of contributing to the country's development.

She won a national-level competition to take part in the Genius Olympiad in New York next month, but had to miss the May 1 application deadline because she was stateless.

Her story caught the attention of national media - as well as the Thai authorities'.

Shortly after seeing her Facebook post, the Office of Basic Education Commission promised to step in and coordinate with the Interior Ministry for her.

A Thai university lecturer was also quick to contact Yonladee after learning about her situation, offering to pay for her trip and be her guarantor for the US visa.

With help, Yonladee submitted a request to the Interior Ministry's Provincial Administration Department, which fast-tracked her case this week.

On Friday, a beaming Yonladee received her Thai ID card at the Muang Ranong District Office accompanied by her parents and a teacher.

Ranong governor Chatupoj Piyumputra and Muang Ranong district chief Boonchai Somjai showed up at the office to facilitate Yonladee's case.

Genius Olympiad is an international high school project competition about environmental issues, founded and organised by the non-profit Terra Science and Education and hosted by the State University of New York at Oswego.

The competition this year will cover five disciplines: science, visual and performance arts, business, writing and robotics. It is scheduled to take place from June 17 to 22 and attract more than 1,400 participants from around the world.