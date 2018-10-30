Desperate search for survivors after Lion Air jet with 189 crashes


Search and rescue operations in the waters off Karawang, West Java, yesterday found the remains of passengers at the crash site, but no survivors so far. The plane lost contact with air traffic controllers 13 minutes after taking off from Jakarta at 6.20am local time.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Family members of passengers on the crashed Indonesian Lion Air JT 610 at Pangkal Pinang airport, in Bangka Belitung province, on Oct 29, 2018.
Family members of passengers on the crashed Indonesian Lion Air JT 610 at Pangkal Pinang airport, in Bangka Belitung province, on Oct 29, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Indonesian rescuers retrieving parts from the crashed Lion Air plane in waters off Tanjung Karawang, West Java, Indonesia.
Indonesian rescuers retrieving parts from the crashed Lion Air plane in waters off Tanjung Karawang, West Java, Indonesia.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Items believed to be from the wreckage of the Lion Air flight JT610, recovered off the coast of Indonesia's Java island after the Boeing crashed into the sea.
Items believed to be from the wreckage of the Lion Air flight JT610, recovered off the coast of Indonesia's Java island after the Boeing crashed into the sea.PHOTO: AFP/PERTAMINA HULU ENERGY
Indonesian rescue team members collecting items recovered from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok Harbour in Indonesia.
Indonesian rescue team members collecting items recovered from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok Harbour in Indonesia.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Relatives of passengers of the crashed Lion Air plane at Depati Amir airport in Pangkal Pinang, Belitung island.
Relatives of passengers of the crashed Lion Air plane at Depati Amir airport in Pangkal Pinang, Belitung island.PHOTO: ANTARA FOTO VIA REUTERS
PT Pertamina workers examine recovered debris believed to be from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610.
PT Pertamina workers examine recovered debris believed to be from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610.PHOTO: ANTARA FOTO VIA REUTERS
Lion Air officials checking the passenger list of Lion Air flight JT 610 that crashed into the sea, at Depati Amir airport in Pangkal Pinang, Indonesia, on Oct 29, 2018.
Lion Air officials checking the passenger list of Lion Air flight JT 610 that crashed into the sea, at Depati Amir airport in Pangkal Pinang, Indonesia, on Oct 29, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Personnel from Pertamina Hulu Energi Offshore North West Java, a subsidiary of state owned oil company Pertamina, checking the debris recovered from the site.
Personnel from Pertamina Hulu Energi Offshore North West Java, a subsidiary of state owned oil company Pertamina, checking the debris recovered from the site.PHOTO: TWITTER/SUTOPO_PN
Members of a rescue team prepare to search for survivors from the Lion Air flight JT 610, which crashed into the sea, at Jakarta seaport, on Oct 29, 2018.
Members of a rescue team prepare to search for survivors from the Lion Air flight JT 610, which crashed into the sea, at Jakarta seaport, on Oct 29, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Airline says earlier technical problem had been fixed; rescuers find debris, personal belongings

Francis Chan Indonesia Bureau Chief In Jakarta

Indonesia was left to grapple with several questions after a Lion Air flight bound for Pangkal Pinang with 189 people on board crashed into the Java Sea minutes after taking off from Jakarta yesterday morning.

Search and rescue operations stretched through the day in the waters off Karawang, West Java, in a grim but so far futile effort to locate survivors of Flight JT610.

The plane lost contact with air traffic controllers at Soekarno-Hatta airport 13 minutes after it took off at 6.20am local time (7.20am Singapore time).

The flight, which was scheduled to arrive in Pangkal Pinang, in Bangka Belitung Islands province, at 7.20am, vanished from radar shortly after the pilot requested, and was granted, permission to "return to base".

Divers found mobile phones, wallets, identity cards and even limbs of passengers near the crash site, but had yet to find any survivors or the black box flight recorder at press time.

Singapore's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau has sent a team of three specialists and an underwater locator beacon detector to help in the search for the flight recorders.

"We don't know yet whether there are any survivors," said Indonesia's national search and rescue agency (Basarnas) chief, Air Marshal Muhmmad Syaugi. "We hope, we pray, but we cannot confirm."

Lion Air: Debris found on sea surface

The 189 people on board included two pilots, six flight attendants and 20 Finance Ministry staff who were in Jakarta for a commemorative event last Saturday.

The crash has raised questions about the patchy safety record of Lion Air, Indonesia's largest low-cost carrier, including whether the Boeing 737 Max was in a condition to fly after it encountered a technical problem on its last flight from Denpasar, Bali.

Lion Air had taken delivery of the Boeing 737 Max plane just over two months back, on Aug 13.

 

Deputy chief of the national transportation safety committee, Mr Haryo Satmiko, said the pilot had informed air traffic control in Jakarta that he had encountered a problem with his flight control while flying at an altitude of 1,700ft (518m), and requested permission to climb to 5,000 ft.

But shortly after Captain Bhavye Suneja, who is from India, was given the green light to do so, contact with the flight was lost.

However, Lion Air chief executive Edward Sirait, citing the pilot's records yesterday, said the plane was in a condition to fly.

"There was a technical problem reported after the previous flight the night before from Denpasar to Jakarta, and the problem was dealt with and the plane was subsequently released to fly by a certified engineer," he added.

Lion Air was also still trying to verify that the pilot had requested to return to base shortly after take-off, he said.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said yesterday that no effort would be spared to rescue victims of the crash, and ordered the national transportation safety committee to investigate the incident.

"I am deeply concerned for the families of the victims, but we hope the victims' families will stay calm while waiting for the (search and rescue) teams, which are currently working hard at the scene," he said.

If no survivors are found, this could be one of Indonesia's deadliest aviation disasters since the crash of Garuda Flight GA152, which claimed 234 lives in 1997.

More recently, in December 2014, 162 people died when Air Asia Flight QZ8501 crashed on its way from Surabaya to Singapore.

Meanwhile, grief gripped the nation. A woman, who asked not to be named, told The Straits Times: "We just confirmed that my best friend and her entire family were on the flight, but we can't do anything more than just wait."

