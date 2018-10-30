Desperate search for survivors after Lion Air jet with 189 crashes

Indonesia was left to grapple with several questions after a Lion Air flight bound for Pangkal Pinang with 189 people on board crashed into the Java Sea minutes after taking off from Jakarta yesterday morning.

Search and rescue operations stretched through the day in the waters off Karawang, West Java, in a grim but so far futile effort to locate survivors of Flight JT610.

The plane lost contact with air traffic controllers at Soekarno-Hatta airport 13 minutes after it took off at 6.20am local time (7.20am Singapore time).

The flight, which was scheduled to arrive in Pangkal Pinang, in Bangka Belitung Islands province, at 7.20am, vanished from radar shortly after the pilot requested, and was granted, permission to "return to base".

Divers found mobile phones, wallets, identity cards and even limbs of passengers near the crash site, but had yet to find any survivors or the black box flight recorder at press time.

Singapore's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau has sent a team of three specialists and an underwater locator beacon detector to help in the search for the flight recorders.

"We don't know yet whether there are any survivors," said Indonesia's national search and rescue agency (Basarnas) chief, Air Marshal Muhmmad Syaugi. "We hope, we pray, but we cannot confirm."

The 189 people on board included two pilots, six flight attendants and 20 Finance Ministry staff who were in Jakarta for a commemorative event last Saturday.

The crash has raised questions about the patchy safety record of Lion Air, Indonesia's largest low-cost carrier, including whether the Boeing 737 Max was in a condition to fly after it encountered a technical problem on its last flight from Denpasar, Bali.

Lion Air had taken delivery of the Boeing 737 Max plane just over two months back, on Aug 13.

Deputy chief of the national transportation safety committee, Mr Haryo Satmiko, said the pilot had informed air traffic control in Jakarta that he had encountered a problem with his flight control while flying at an altitude of 1,700ft (518m), and requested permission to climb to 5,000 ft.

But shortly after Captain Bhavye Suneja, who is from India, was given the green light to do so, contact with the flight was lost.

However, Lion Air chief executive Edward Sirait, citing the pilot's records yesterday, said the plane was in a condition to fly.

"There was a technical problem reported after the previous flight the night before from Denpasar to Jakarta, and the problem was dealt with and the plane was subsequently released to fly by a certified engineer," he added.

Lion Air was also still trying to verify that the pilot had requested to return to base shortly after take-off, he said.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said yesterday that no effort would be spared to rescue victims of the crash, and ordered the national transportation safety committee to investigate the incident.

"I am deeply concerned for the families of the victims, but we hope the victims' families will stay calm while waiting for the (search and rescue) teams, which are currently working hard at the scene," he said.

If no survivors are found, this could be one of Indonesia's deadliest aviation disasters since the crash of Garuda Flight GA152, which claimed 234 lives in 1997.

More recently, in December 2014, 162 people died when Air Asia Flight QZ8501 crashed on its way from Surabaya to Singapore.

Meanwhile, grief gripped the nation. A woman, who asked not to be named, told The Straits Times: "We just confirmed that my best friend and her entire family were on the flight, but we can't do anything more than just wait."

