Dengue fever cases in Laos rise to 4,256

VIENTIANE (XINHUA) - Dengue cases in Laos have reached 4,256 with nine deaths since January, according to a report from the Lao Ministry of Health.

The highest number of dengue patients is reported in Lao capital Vientiane at 974, the Lao Ministry of Health said in a press statement on Monday (Aug 3).

A total of 515 people have been diagnosed with dengue fever in Bolikhamxay province, while 447 cases were reported in Vientiane province, and 371 were recorded in Attapeu province.

The nine deaths included four in Vientiane, two in Bolikhamxay, and one each in Khammuan, Xayaboury and Xieng Khuang provinces.

Lao health authorities have urged people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help control the spread of the disease.

If people fall ill, they should suspect that dengue may be the cause of their illness and get a blood test at a hospital, according to the report.

According to the World Health Organisation, dengue fever is one of the fastest emerging infections and is currently the most rapidly spreading viral disease known, with Thailand, Laos, the Philippines and Singapore also seeing high incidences.

The number of cases in the western Pacific Region has more than doubled over the past 10 years.