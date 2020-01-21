Delicious, says Brit who lambasted airline nasi lemak after trying the real thing

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A British journalist who drew flak from Malaysians for criticising nasi lemak is now praising it after sampling the real McCoy at - where else - a Malaysian restaurant in central London.

"Thank you to all the Malaysians who suggested I should try the real nasi lemak. You are right, it's delicious!

"Nothing like that BA plane meal I had," Ms Katie Morley said on her Twitter account late on Monday night (Jan 20).

Ms Morley, a reporter with The Telegraph who covers consumer rights issues, said in a tweet to another Twitter user that she had her nasi lemak at Zheng's in Chelsea, London.

The restaurant, according to its website, serves Malaysian cuisine along with speciality dishes from other parts of Asia.

Zheng's has been featured in numerous British-based restaurant reviews, with Time Out London calling the food "outstanding".

Ms Morley drew flak from Malaysians after she had complained about the nasi lemak dish she had on a British Airways flight.

"Chicken curry served with anaemic boiled egg, topped with smelly, slimy anchovies. ANCHOVIES. I quite like plane food usually, and this was a 0/10," she had tweeted then, along with a puking emoji.

Malaysians were quick to reply on Twitter, suggesting that she was served a poor version of the dish.

Thank you to all the Malaysians to suggested I should try the real Nasi Lemak. You are right, it’s delicious! Nothing like that BA plane meal I had... pic.twitter.com/Joh1bssJqE — Katie Morley (@KatieMorley_) January 20, 2020

Some suggested better airline versions, including those by Malaysia Airlines and AirAsia, while other Malaysians resorted to harsher language, to put it mildly.

Ms Morley later tweeted a follow-up, clarifying that she did not know about nasi lemak and apologised for any offence caused to Malaysians.