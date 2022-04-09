Delays over anti-hopping law cast doubts on Malaysian PM's future

Malaysia's closely watched anti-hopping law (AHL) is set for further delays despite a special parliamentary meeting being convened on Monday to discuss the landmark legislation in a country that has seen numerous national and state governments fall since 2018 due to elected representatives switching allegiances.

Official sources told The Straits Times that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will brief parliamentarians tomorrow about proposed changes to the law, which must be passed by a two-thirds majority in Parliament as it involves a constitutional amendment.

The changes followed a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

"Initially, it was just going to be a constitutional amendment to implement hard and fast anti-hopping rules, but there is an additional piece of legislation now, so the process will take longer," said a lawmaker involved in the confidential talks on the controversial AHL.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department for Parliament and Law Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said that Monday's sitting would approve the constitutional amendment to facilitate the AHL, which will be presented at a later date.

The AHL was supposed to have been tabled last month but was deferred, with the official reason being that incomplete consultations had taken place with parties as they were campaigning for the Johor state election on March 12.

The latest delay extends uncertainty over the stability and longevity of the Ismail administration.

Implementing anti-hopping measures is part of a confidence and supply agreement inked in September last year between the government and the main opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) pact.

PH has said it will give fulsome support to the AHL, but delays and any attempt to water down measures in the legislation could hurt its standing among voters, some of whom have accused opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's coalition of propping up an Umno-led regime.

The coalition's top leadership said yesterday: "We call on the Prime Minister to state his commitment that the anti-hopping Bill will be tabled in Parliament soon, with the date set and announced on April 11... and for the minister in charge... to clearly state on April 11 what are the basic principles of the Bill."

A joint statement between Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi and PH chief secretary Saifuddin Nasution Ismail on Thursday said that "both parties are committed to ensure two-thirds majority for the constitutional amendment", but was silent on whether the subsequent AHL would be fully supported.

Datuk Seri Ismail has a slim majority in Parliament with only 114 out of 220 MPs supporting the Premier.

Many in his own party, Umno, are increasingly agitating for a general election to be held as soon as possible after its thumping wins in the Johor election, as well as the Melaka polls in November.

But there is no certainty that the Umno vice-president - who became prime minister in August as party chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi faces 87 corruption charges - will be able to retain power after a general election.

The Straits Times' checks with officials involved in the drafting of the AHL reveal that despite dozens of meetings since the start of the year, there were still misgivings from some quarters, with former premier Muhyiddin Yassin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia a key holdout on the issue.

More than four-fifths of the 32 current Bersatu MPs did not win their seats as candidates of the party at the 2018 election that saw Umno lose its grip on power for the first time since independence.

Political scientist Wong Chin Huat of Jeffrey Cheah Institute on South-east Asia believes that if Mr Ismail "can prove that his government commands a two-thirds majority - the first since 2008 - on a common agenda agreed by Parliament, he deserves to stay on till the full term, whatever his party thinks".

It is unclear if pressure from Bersatu, which leads the Perikatan Nasional coalition providing the most number of parliamentarians propping up Mr Ismail's government, forced the need to draft legislation beyond a constitutional amendment.

However, Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan told ST that there were still kinks to be ironed out in the AHL, which would determine a crucial principle of Malaysian democracy on whether "parties or candidates are more important".

In a statement on Thursday, electoral reform group Bersih pointed to "two handicaps" in the AHL.

"First, AHL cannot prevent coalition hopping and will not be effective to stem such political instability", which was the case when Bersatu left PH two years ago, leading to the collapse of the PH government.

"Second, party leaders may abuse AHL's power by sacking dissident or rival lawmakers within their parties in order to vacate their seats," Bersih added.